Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro’s The Good Life is delayed once again.

Publisher Playism, which specializes in bringing indie games from Japan – including Touhou Luna Nights, Fight Crab, La-Mulana 2, Bright Memory, and DEEEER Simulator – to the west, has picked up Swery’s debt repayment RPG and announced an autumn release date on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The new trailer is below:

The Good Life was due out this summer courtesy of indie publisher The Irregular Corporation.

Swery is most famous for being the director of cult classic Deadly Premonition and 2018’s The Missing.

The Good Life is a “daily life RPG” that follows the adventures of Naomi, a New York photojournalist who moves to the English town of Rainy Woods in order to pay off a massive debt. There are plenty of options on the work front – players can earn money through the likes of photography, gardening, sheep shearing, jam making, milk delivery, bartending, casino dealing, and even cryptocurrency.

There’s also a grisly murder mystery and townsfolk that can magically transform into cats and dogs.

“Naomi herself eventually becomes able to transform into a cat or dog,” reveals the official blurb.

“Turn into a cat, and gain the ability to jump and climb all over town to explore; or transform into a dog, and use your acute sense of smell to track the town’s residents.

“Use your respective abilities as a human, cat, and dog wisely to more easily solve the various mysteries and incidents you’ll face.”

Yep, sounds like a Swery game!

When The Good Life successfully reached its Kickstarter goal in May 2018 (securing £ 464,060), the expectation was that it would release in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, Swery announced the development team had delayed the launch into Spring 2020. It was subsequently delayed to summer 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Swery apologized for the latest delay:

And I apologize about changing release date from 2021 summer to 2021 fall. We are working very hard. And we really want to give the best experience to your hand. Therefore please give us a little more while. I love you all!#TheGoodLife – Hidetaka SWERY Skywalker (@ Swery65) June 5, 2021