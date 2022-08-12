Hidetaka ‘Swery’ Suehiro he’s not just a video game creator: we all know him for developing Deadly Premonition and the most recent The Good Lifebut now he has also published a book to the delight of his fans that will also arrive in English.
The title of the book is really Swery’s style: “Dear Ambivalence – The Mustachioed One, The Witches, And The Suspended Body“. But what is this book about? Well, from the description we read:” Qhen the naked, hairless and brutalized corpse of a young girl is discovered in the British countryside, everyone finds themselves asking the same question: who did it, and why …?“.
Reading the description, the mind flies to The Good Life, where the story is almost similar; in the book, however, it seems that the inhabitants of the night do not turn into dogs or cats.
I have an announcement to make.
My first novel, Dear Ambivalence: The Mustachioed One, the Witches, and the Suspended Body, is available today in English-speaking countries.
The English version is only available in Digital format.
Please pick up a copy!https://t.co/hKMzLZgMCw
– Hidetaka SWERY SueHERO (@ Swery65) August 9, 2022
Anyway, if you are a fan of the creative, you can pre-order the book through Amazon which exists only in digital format at a cost of € 9.80.
Source: Rock Paper Shotgun
#Swery #announces #book #Dear #Ambivalence #Mustachioed #Witches #Suspended #Body
Leave a Reply