During GDC 2024, Swen Vincke of Larian Studios inevitably faced questions about the use of generative artificial intelligences in video game development. In an interview with IGN.com, he stated peremptorily: “We hire screenwriters, we don't have dialogues written by ChatGPT“, making it clear that he does not believe in the use of these new technologies in purely creative fields.

In reality his thinking is more structured. Vincke doesn't see AI as evil: “My position on AI is really simple: they are a tool that we use to do some things faster. We have so much work to do that we are happy to get help from anything.” Having said that, he then added: “I don't think they will ever replace the creative side of things and I can prove it with facts.”