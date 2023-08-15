with videoThe first half of this week is nice to stay in the Netherlands with temperatures around 23 degrees. Later in the week it will be sweltering hot. The temperature can then rise above 30 degrees.



Davine Lambert



Aug 15, 2023

The change will take place from Thursday to Friday this week. Until Thursday it is still pleasantly warm and dry with temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees in the southeast of the country. From Friday it will be warmer and more humid and the temperature will rise to around 30 degrees.

There is a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, but they do not dissipate the heat, says Johnny Willemsen of Weerplaza. “From Friday and Saturday it will be really hot. It depends a bit on how sunny it is, but it can certainly get warmer than 30 degrees from then until Tuesday.” The next few days there will be very little wind. From Friday, that wind will mainly come from the south and from there the warm air will be blown here. See also WHO: at least 17 million people in European region are struggling with lung covid

The nights are also getting sticky. “Of course it cools down a bit, but not much. There will be nights in between where the temperature hardly drops below 20 degrees.”

Long-term

As far as the long term is concerned, the weather picture is not yet completely clear, but it is quite certain that it will be warm. Willemsen: “There is some uncertainty, but it is between warm and very hot,” says Willemsen. “If we look even further ahead, we see that the weather is getting a bit cooler and more changeable, but then we are talking about Thursday, August 24, and that is still quite a long way off.”

Residents of a care home in Zeist keep their feet cool during the tropical heat. © ANP / ANP



A few days with high temperatures does not make a heat wave, but when does it (video):



Watch our most popular news videos in the playlist below:

