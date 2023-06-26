FromFranziska Black close

After the Wagner spook in Rostov, local people’s opinions are divided. Some are skeptical, others see them as heroes.

Rostov – On June 24, Rostov-on-Don was primarily relieved. “Wagner! Wagner!” chanted dozens of local people, according to the Moscow Times in front of the Russian Army Headquarters. Others, in turn, received the mutinous mercenaries Guardians according to “heroes”.

A 33-year-old trucker in Rostov showed up talking to the Moscow Times convinced that the Wagner mercenaries had acted “right” with their uprising. Overlooking the Ukraine war the Russian said, “You can’t just leave them with nothing… these guys have done a lot for our country.” A large blue banner in Rostov City Park read, according to the report, “Brothers, let’s not spill blood, there isn’t any here.” Enemies, we can only win together.”

People in Rostov on the Wagner uprising: “I understand them to some extent”

A pensioner in Rostov said he had “respect” for the Wagner mercenaries: “I understand them to some extent.” He added, however, that Wagner boss Prigozhin should have resolved his disagreements with the Russian military leadership differently. “They came with guns. It could have been a real mess.” President Vladimir Putin should “take care of his “elderly” military leadership,” the man warned. A 76-year-old teacher, on the other hand, was “very upset” at the rebellion that was reaching her town.

Rostov and the Wagner Uprising of June 24, 2023 Background to the uprising of the Wagner mercenaries: Wagner fighters invaded Russia from Ukraine with the aim of overthrowing the military leadership in Moscow. On June 24, they captured key army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov — and “without a single shot,” said Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group. The quarter is an important location for the Russian war in Ukraine. See also Ibiza and Cartagena, reunion with several pending accounts Eventually the Wagner troop of mercenaries turned around. His fighters returned to their camps to avoid a bloodbath in Russia, Prigozhin surprisingly announced in the evening of the day. According to information from Minsk, the Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko negotiated the end of the uprising with Prigozhin. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin had previously described the rebel Wagner mercenaries in a television speech as “traitors” who would “inevitably be punished”. The uprising is a “mortal threat” to Russia. Putin called on the Russians for “unity” and stressed that he would not allow a civil war in Russia.

Rostov-on-Don: Cookies for Wagner mercenaries

He drew a similar picture of the mood on site Guardians. “Shame yourself! Are you the protectors of our fatherland or not?” said a local about the Wagner mercenaries.

Street scene from Rostovs during the Wagner Uprising © Sergey Pivovarov/Imago

Some people, on the other hand, welcomed them as heroes and brought them water and sweets. “Finally we can welcome them home,” said a 36-year-old Russian woman. “The army has been fighting wrong and too much from the start [Druck] exercised on these guys. In Bachmut, everywhere. And see what happens? Our own army is trying to stop us from winning this war,” she said.

“Why am I bringing food? Because we’re nice people,” said a woman holding a packet of cookies. “I’m not the only one doing this. People bring pierogi, apples and chips.” Another Russian told this Guardians: “I cannot judge whether many people actually support the Wagner mercenaries or not. They are also angry about the war and its course.” (frs)

Rubric list image: © Sergey Pivovarov/Imago