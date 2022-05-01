The manifestations of the return of warmth to the atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr in Morocco began to appear through the popularity of markets these days, after the decline of the Corona virus and the easing of restrictions that were previously imposed to prevent its spread.

Eid al-Fitr, or the “small Eid” as Moroccans call it, is linked to customs and rituals inherited through generations, which may differ relatively from one region to another, but their common denominator is the necessity of having various sweets at breakfast tables with the demand for traditional costumes.

The tables of Moroccan families at the first morning breakfast after a month of fasting are not free of a variety of traditional sweets, as well as Moroccan pies such as “Al-Msmmen”, “Baghir” and “Harcha”, and their presence at the table is not correct without accompanying them with Moroccan mint tea.

“Kaab Ghazal”, “Ghariba” and “Faqqas” are the most popular traditional sweets in Morocco, and are very popular during holidays, religious occasions and collective celebrations.

The return of vitality to the atmosphere of Eid Al-Fitr

After two consecutive years of restrictions imposed by the epidemic, Moroccans are celebrating Eid al-Fitr this year in an atmosphere characterized by the return of life to normal.

The epidemiological situation related to the Corona pandemic in the Kingdom is witnessing a remarkable improvement, similar to the rest of the countries of the world, which has given a special character to this holiday as an occasion to bring joy and joy into the hearts of young and old, in a festive atmosphere in preparation for its reception, with the invocation of established customs and traditions, foremost of which is required. Prepare traditional sweets.

Najat, one of the women interviewed by “Sky News Arabia” in a traditional sweets shop in Casablanca, says, “This year’s Eid is different from the previous two years, and it is an occasion for the return of family and friends meeting at the breakfast table in a festive atmosphere on this happy occasion.”

The lady added that “the joy of Eid is not complete without the presence of Moroccan sweets at the breakfast table on the morning of Eid, as the traditional ones are preferred by most Moroccans during special occasions and holidays.”

Revival of rituals and customs

Housewives, whose circumstances permit them, prefer to prepare Eid sweets at home, and sometimes the women of the family gather to prepare sweets in a festive atmosphere.

The housewife, Zainab, says that preparing sweets at home has a special magic, which gives the house a character of celebration and joy that can only be completed by the gathering of women in the kitchen to prepare sweets and exchange Eid memories with the young girls, in an enthusiastic atmosphere that revives ancient rituals and customs, as mothers and grandmothers used to do.

The woman in her forties confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that “the special taste of this occasion is staying up late during the night of Eid in order to prepare the various morning breakfast table, which includes, in addition to mixed sweets, pancakes, cheese, dry fruits and other dishes that decorate the breakfast table.”

In addition to all these rituals, Moroccans are keen during the feast day to serve traditional sweets in the best pots, along with a silver tea set for special occasions, all over a table covered with a cover decorated in the authentic Moroccan style.

Moroccans are also keen to share sweet dishes during this occasion, between neighbors or when exchanging family visits, in order to offer Eid blessings.

Various traditional sweets

The fingers of Moroccan women donated sweets that are distinguished by their elegant appearance and aroma that reek of their various ingredients, the most famous of which is “Kaab El Ghazal”.

Kaab Ghazal candy dough is prepared from different ingredients, most notably cast water, fine sugar, eggs, oil and salt, in addition to flour. The filling is a mixture of almonds, cinnamon, rose water, a grain of musk and butter.

In addition to Kaab al-Ghazal, Moroccans’ table is decorated with other sweets, including those prepared with semolina, dates, flour, and dry fruits, which are the least expensive sweets, the most famous of which are “Ghariba” and “Faqqas”.

The types and flavors of “Ghariba” or “Bahla” sweets vary, but the simplest and most famous are those that contain ground sesame, coarse sugar, eggs, oil and flour, in addition to chemical yeast, salt and cinnamon.

Fekkas also differ according to their ingredients. The preferred type is the traditional one. It consists of eggs, butter, fine sugar, rose water, flour, mastic, chemical yeast, and salt.

In addition to the breakfast table, which remains open throughout the Eid day to receive guests and visitors, Moroccans are also keen to prepare a lunch feast worthy of the occasion, and it includes the most delicious traditional dishes such as fried chicken, pastilla, meat with plums, saffah, or couscous, whether with vegetables, onions, raisins and chickpeas.

The demand for traditional dress

In addition to the cooking habits of Eid al-Fitr, Moroccans are also interested in clothing, and there is an increasing demand during this occasion to acquire traditional costumes, as Moroccans are keen to wear traditional clothes on the morning of Eid.

On a tour of the “Al-Haffari” market in Casablanca, “Sky News Arabia” witnessed the high demand for shops selling and sewing traditional clothes for women, men and children, such as the jilbab, kaftan, ppadour or kandora, which offer various designs and different colors.

Qassem, a traditional clothes trader, says that this year is witnessing a remarkable recovery in the traditional fashion market, compared to the last two years, which witnessed a noticeable recession, due to the repercussions of the Corona virus, and its repercussions on public life.

Qassem added: “There is a great demand for buying traditional clothes, since the last ten days of Ramadan, which indicates that the wheel of life has returned to normal and Corona has become a thing of the past.”

The speaker considers that the joy of Eid is not complete for a large number of Moroccans without buying traditional clothes for Eid al-Fitr, despite the increasing demand of young people for modern fashion.