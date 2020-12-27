The winter season is full of health risks. Whether it be a cold-like viral problem, or serious problems like diabetes, heart or cancer. But don’t worry, sweet potato prepares us to fight against all this.

Nature has given us some gifts that help protect us from many health risks. One such gift of nature is sweet potato. Which we consume a lot in the winter season. It is a superfood that not only helps keep your body warm in winter. Rather it helps you get relief from many serious health problems.

Since winter is the season and we all want to keep ourselves healthy these days, consuming sweet potato can prove to be very beneficial for our health.

Sweet potato is full of nutrients

Sweet potato contains almost all the essential nutrients that are necessary for our body. Sweet potato is rich in protein, fiber, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, vitamin-A, B, C, K, beta-carotene.

Apart from this, it also contains antioxidants, which help our body in fighting free radicals. Sweet potato not only helps boost your immunity, but it also helps you reduce the risk of many serious health related problems.

These are the 5 health benefits of consuming sweet potato

1. beneficial for diabetes patients

The risk for diabetes patients increases in winter, but consuming sweet potatoes can help reduce the risk of diabetes. In a 2008 study, researchers found that white-skinned sweet potato extract improved insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes.

Earlier in a study conducted on mice for 8 weeks, the level of insulin resistance was improved in mice consuming sweet potato. Apart from this, the fiber present in sweet potato is also very beneficial for patients with diabetes. Studies have found that people who consume more fiber have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

2. Lowers the risk of cancer

Sweet potato is an excellent source of beta-carotene. It is a plant pigment that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. Beta-carotene is also a provitamin. Which is later converted into vitamin-A in the body. Antioxidants can help reduce the risk of various types of cancer, including prostate and lung cancer.

Sweet potato contains high amounts of compounds called carotenoids. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, lab studies have shown carotenoid function as an antioxidant, helping to control cancer cell growth, which means they can help reduce cancer risk. .

3. Immunity is strong

Sweet potato is also rich in Vitamin-C. In winter, the risk of catching other viral infections along with cold-cough increases. Vitamin-C helps to boost your immunity, it also helps in absorbing iron in the body and helps to complete the deficiency of blood. So that you get relief from health related problems during winter.

4. beneficial for asthma patients

In winter there is an increased risk of respiratory problems or asthma diseases. Sweet potato contains choline, this nutrient also helps to maintain muscle speed, learning and persistence. It also promotes our nervous system. A study has found that high intake of choline is found to reduce inflammation in people with asthma.

5. Helpful to keep heart healthy

Sweet potato is an excellent source of potassium. Potassium is one of the important nutrients to take care of the heart. In addition, it also helps in controlling your blood pressure. So that it helps reduce the risk of heart problems. According to the American Heart Association, more potassium-rich foods should be consumed to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.