Mendoza, Argentina.- Julieta Allegretti woke up very early to watch the game of Argentina against Saudi Arabia of Qatar World Cup 2022. His country’s debut was something he had wanted for weeks, but he was not contemplating a defeat for the albiceleste in the first game.

By winning his country with a goal from Lionel Messi he celebrated with joy and said that getting up early would be worth it, however the future gave an adverse result for Argentina that Julieta could not believe, much less her compatriots who were left crestfallen by the disappointment of losing to the team that aspires to be the Black Horse from Group C.

despite the defeat Juliet Allegretti she continued with her routine activity to raise the spirit of the Argentines, so she managed to look beautiful like every day with her hair loose and those outfits that highlight her charms and bewitch the people. social networks.

For this Tuesday, she used a white cross-cut sleeveless shirt and mixed it with blue leggings that highlight her stunning curves, which people flatter as much as her beautiful angel look, which causes a different feeling among people.

Julieta prepares the best for her millions of followers and on a World Cup date she wears the representative colors of the Argentine flag, which she hopes to wave with joy next Saturday when she will play again in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, against the team of Mexico.

For now, with three photographs, he managed to turn the eyes towards his person. At the moment Julieta Allegretti accumulates 1.4 million followers on IInstagram, at the time this note appeared in Debate Sports. If you were not aware, she was born on January 6, 2001, she is currently celebrating 21 years of age.