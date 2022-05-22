Ksounds pretty good at first, the horoscope, that Colorful for us Pisces natives this week: “The crumbs you plant grow into blooms, and each one is a little success story.” Unfortunately not true; There are a number of crumbs on our kitchen floor, but nothing is blooming there yet. And among us agricultural experts, Colorful: Shouldn’t a tasty farmer’s bread grow from seeded crumbs?

Jorg Thomann Editor in the "Life" section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Dieter Hallervorden seeded himself. “The actor poses as a potted plant,” comments The actual a joke photo, “doesn’t twist a mine (sic). We do it all the more.” Another proof that after the turn of the century our language is also becoming increasingly martial.

Shed light on the trend of more celebrities planting and weeding woman in the mirror and lets Maria Furtwangler speak. She used to think, “I’d rather be dead hanging on the fence than live in the country – that has changed a lot. Now I feel it’s the other way around.” When she says “rather” then she hasn’t entirely given up the idea of ​​hanging dead on a fence somewhere in the city, but she prefers it a bit to be in the country little to live on.

Maybe already pregnant

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul have just moved into Sylvester Stallone’s former home and have 12 bathrooms and 8 bedrooms. “But the new huge property has far too much space for three people,” notes Gala Celebration. “Not just for that reason, listen Gala from Los Angeles, it could be that Adele might already be pregnant.” Too big houses as a reason for pregnancy? Have Adele and Rich looked around and realized: “Oh man, there’s way too much space here, what are we doing there?” – “Um . . . another child?” With twelve bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the two still have a lot of work to do if they want to fill the space properly.

Three years after their birth, Diane Kruger writes In, revealed her daughter’s name: her name is Nova Tennessee. America with its states is a cornucopia for anyone who wants to name their offspring after geographical points: Kentucky, Pennsylvania or New Hampshire are sonorous children’s names. But beware: If you don’t want your offspring to be unable to write their own name by the time they are eight, then under no circumstances should they be called Massachussetts. Or Masassuchets. Or so.







And speaking of language issues: “‘Tante Käthe’, his nickname because of the gray hair, finally wants to spend more time with his family,” writes echo of the woman about Rudi Völler, and correctly that should of course mean: with her family.

Breathe female

That stays in the family too woman-in-the-mirror-Interview with Julia Becker, because the newspaper in question also appears in the Funke media group she runs. “Her heart beats like a woman” is written above the text, which raises the question of whether – for example – her lungs also breathe like a woman. Becker certifies women as having “primal strength” and a greater “ability to empathize” and says that she suffers from a fear of flying: “When I get on an airplane, I always look to see if there is a man or a woman sitting in the cockpit. Personally, I actually feel safer with a female pilot because of my fears and I tell myself that she will calm me down and, in the worst case, give 500 percent.” It remains unclear whether Becker attributes her greater sense of security to the pilot’s primal power or on their ability to empathize (“The poor people back there, we might crash, that wouldn’t be nice for them”). In any case, men often miss the decisive percentage point in such cases and remain at a maximum of 499.



Like to be silent longer: Christin Stark and Matthias Reim

Image: dpa



Matthias Reim and his wife Christin Stark regularly give their all. “We have an incredibly beautiful culture of debate,” says Reim happily new leaf, during which they would “really tear each other up” and “sometimes not speak to each other for three days”. “Then one of us says: ‘Shall I make you some tea, would you like something to drink?’ out of the silence, and the other hisses: ‘No thanks!’ Then the reconciliation is opened.” And if someone says: “Can you please shut up at last?”, they will certainly embrace each other passionately.

How Julia Roberts once walked the red carpet barefoot in Cannes is reminiscent in Colorful Chopard boss Caroline Scheufele. “She said: ‘With this jewelry that draws everyone’s attention, I don’t need shoes.'” One would like to advise male colleagues: Wear trousers on the carpet, no matter how smart your tie is. “Anyone else would have rejected the festival,” says Scheufele. “But Julia is the biggest movie star in the world, they kiss her feet.” After they just walked the red carpet naked, that might not be the best idea.