Sthey can’t take it anymore. Helene Fischer’s child has probably been in the world for five or six weeks now, as was to be expected, she still hasn’t presented it to the world public, and the gossip magazines are gradually going crazy. They have shown their readers photos of other babies (“This is what Helene’s treasure could look like”), they have printed photos of children’s rooms from catalogs (“This is what the children’s room could look like”), they send paparazzi to Fischer’s place of residence every day – and yet they know practically Nothing. And what little they think they know is legally refuted, Fischer has just image-Put a counterstatement in the newspaper: “I didn’t have a home birth.” It would be funny if the child’s name was wrong and it was actually triplets.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The dramas about Fischer’s child, which the newspapers defiantly proclaim on the front pages, are based solely on the fact that they don’t get to see it. “A life like in prison can’t really be her goal,” she complains in touch and states with feigned sympathy: “A child needs fresh air to build up defenses.” Let’s see when the first sheet with the singer starts a custody battle. We wish Fischer that their defenses against the boulevard remain intact.

dog under the closet

In general, we can all use an intact immune system. “Especially in these Corona times,” says Mariele Millowitsch woman in the mirror, make them “sometimes stunned and angry at the stupidity of some people in dealing with the virus. However, I’m never really allowed to scold because my dog ​​Luigi-Klaus hates it. If I’m too loud, he gets offended and hides under the closet, and then it takes me forever to lure him out again.” Is Luigi-Klaus possibly a Corona denier? A few of them would also do well to crawl under the closet for a while, if only because they hardly run the risk of becoming infected.



Science meets spirituality: Ugur Sahin

:



Image: AP



Where we are at Corona: In one Colorful-Articles about celebrities who swear by spirituality also appear Biontech co-founder Ugur Sahin. He wears white Colorful, “Always around the neck a short leather chain with a Nazar amulet hanging from it. The Turkish blue eye is said to protect against evil eyes and bring good luck to the wearer.” We were also very lucky that Sahin decided to fight the pandemic with vaccines instead of selling the world masses of blue amulets to protect against the virus .

Awesome planet cluster

We ourselves are glad that we don’t even believe in horoscopes. If we did, then we would In-Put a lot of pressure on the horoscope for Pisces: “You rarely see such a crass accumulation of great planets! The next few days could be the most important of the whole year – with opportunities, super exciting people, great offers.” Anyone who, despite such conditions, only goes through another boring home office week, during which the parcel carrier rings at most, must feel like a total failure.

Model Franziska Knuppe actively takes her life into her own hands Colorful says: “I climb stairs and turn on a washing machine rather than lying comfortably on the sofa.” Since most of the work is done by the washing machine and you only have to turn a wheel and press a button, we can also get used to it, especially since you doze off so nicely on the sofa while the machine hums. It’s just a pity that the laundry has to be taken out at some point.

Dan Hayhurst, who is Pamela Anderson’s fifth or sixth husband, who she loudly talked about a year ago, also has a talent for household-related assignments Gala said: “It’s great to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He’s useful.” Despite having just filed for divorce, it seems Hayhurst hasn’t been useful anymore. Could be because of all the energy-saving lamps, they last forever.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger are still happy together. Gala reports on the marriage proposal that he once made to her in Notting Hill: “Almost more than about the ring, she was happy about the accompanying fireworks that Basti had arranged: 23 friends who had come especially, plus Ana’s brother Miloš, who cheered on cue jumped out of a hedge.” Schweinsteiger must have been damn sure of himself: what if Ivanovic had said no? Would all the baggage have stayed behind the hedge? Would they have started a chorus of lamentation?

Simone Thomalla, on the other hand, is still looking for a new man who should be loyal, humorous and honest like her Superillu says: “And he shouldn’t be silent, because a partnership is always work with a lot of conversations.” Well, nothing against quiet men, but maybe we could agree on one thing: If possible, your next partner shouldn’t be Til Schweiger.