WThat's not what you do for your children! For example, Jodie Foster: So that, writes “Bunte,” her two children could grow up completely normally, “she kept her Hollywood career secret from them for as long as possible. She made the children believe that their mum worked in construction.” Touching: We imagine Foster leaving the house for years at half past five in the morning with a hard hat and a trowel. Hopefully the kids thanked her for that – and weren't bitterly disappointed one day when they found out that their mom was just an actress instead of a cool construction worker.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

JK Rowling is currently squandering her good reputation among children. Because the hedge around her property in Edinburgh was trimmed and the entire street was closed, it caused “traffic chaos,” according to “Bild”: “Long traffic jams and children coming to school late.” Whether the parents Bridging traffic jams with Harry Potter radio plays? Rowling herself had the heroes of her works travel to school on public transport (Hogwarts Express).

Everyone wants to go to Ibiza

Actor Charles M. Huber had his family in mind when he recently moved from Senegal to Ibiza: “This means I am closer to my four children and my grandchild, who live in New York, Zurich, Berlin and Munich.” Well, to New It's still not a stone's throw from York: “But they all want to and come to Ibiza!” says Huber happily. Everyone who is annoyed that they are so rarely visited by children and grandchildren in their boring small towns should take this to heart: move to Ibiza, to London or Paris or to the Maldives – you will be run over.

The fact that Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova is currently there allows “Bunte” to be at her best: “In the Maldives she lets her soul dangle and 'Bunte' looks deep into it.” If the soul dangles openly, you can be sure recognize more. Also nice would be: “. . . she opens her innermost being and lets 'colorful' walk in” or “. . . pours out her heart and lets 'Bunte' wipe everything up.” In addition to relaxing, Ermakova passes the time snorkeling and is happy about “the manta rays and the many baby sharks”. We've never been to the Maldives, but we wouldn't go snorkeling: if there are baby sharks swimming there, aren't there also momma sharks and daddy sharks nearby?



Sometimes she just plays for her children: Jodie Foster

“Can Crown Princess Victoria (46) and Prince Daniel (50) finally look forward to a third baby and thus new family happiness?” asks “Echo der Frau” and whispers: “A telltale photo has appeared.” And one, where Victoria appears to have dozed off while listening to a speech. Telltale, because: “Women increasingly struggle with exhaustion and tiredness, especially in the first few months of pregnancy.” Well, if that’s an indication, then half of humanity shows permanent pregnancy symptoms. Women as well as men.







He can't talk

“The New Leaf” presented a portrait of the Danish royal couple to a body language expert. “He keeps his lips together, which means he doesn't want to or can't talk about something,” says the expert about Frederik. It's really amazing that Frederik doesn't talk while taking a portrait. He could have at least said “cheese”.

Nobody really knows how the Brits Kate and Charles are doing. “The new paper” still has the headline: “Your secret medical file – no more lies!” Do they have a shared file? The claim that “there is an end to the lies” is bold for a magazine whose business model could not function without them. Of course, “The New Leaf” didn’t look into an alleged secret file either.



















In order to find out something about our Oscar candidate Sandra Hülser, “Bunte” looked into Mandy’s poetry album, who once went to school with her. Even as a ten-year-old, Hülser proved to be exceptional when she wrote: “Agreed ahead of time, there is no argument afterwards.” No wonder that she can hope for the Oscar, while we only use our standard saying “Roses, tulips, carnations”. are allowed to fill this column here.

Hülser's colleague Josh Radnor, known from “How I Met Your Mother”, has found love, according to “Frau im Spiegel”: “Both met at a sound meditation retreat in 2022.” Radnor “knew immediately that she was the right one “. This is suggested by the fact that she is also interested in sound meditation retreats. “We met at a sound meditation retreat” would undoubtedly have been a nice punchline for “How I Met Your Mother.”







According to “Echo der Frau” Frédéric von Anhalt, 80, is looking for a woman who will give him an heir: “‘She shouldn’t be older than 24 years old. German, blonde and best of all stupid. Otherwise she wouldn't be taking part in all of this,' muses Frédéric von Anhalt.” While he's at it, he could think about whether this is really the right decision for the poor child: It would be advisable if at least one parent would be reasonably intelligent.