A weekday working day turned out to be a very special experience for a VodafoneZiggo operator. The customer service employee received none other than Hans Teeuwen on the phone last week. The comedian saw his chance to prank the woman. VodafoneZiggo is familiar with the leaked conversation and says it is proud of the employee.

