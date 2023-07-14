Sweeteners | WHO defines aspartame as a potentially carcinogenic substance – the limit of acceptable daily intake remains the same

Some studies have found a possible link between aspartame and hepatocellular carcinoma, but the research results are still limited.

World according to the health organization WHO, aspartame used as a sweetener will be defined as a possible cancer-causing substance in the future.

However, the limit of acceptable daily intake of aspartame remains the same. The WHO also does not recommend withdrawing products containing aspartame or stopping their use.

Based on limited research results, aspartame may cause hepatocellular carcinoma. The results of animal experiments on aspartame are also limited.

Aspartame is classified by IARC, the cancer research organization under WHO, in category 2B, which are potentially carcinogenic substances.

The category includes substances that have been found to cause cancer in some studies, but the research results are still limited.

“In a way, we have shown our concern about the matter, which means that we have to investigate the matter much more widely”, says Mary Schubauer-Berigan from IARC.

Other substances in the same category include caffeic acid and aloe vera whole leaf extract.

“The public should not be concerned about the cancer risk of Category 2B chemicals,” says a professor of cancer research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Paul Pharoah.

WHO JECFA, which investigates the safety of food additives, has assessed that there is no need to change the limit of acceptable daily intake of aspartame.

The current limit for aspartame is 0-40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. A can of sugar-free lemonade typically contains about 200–300 milligrams of aspartame, so the daily limit for a 70-kilogram adult would be met at about 9–14 cans.

WHO director of nutrition and food safety Francesco Branca according to the report, the problem is the large consumers of products containing aspartame.

“There’s nothing to worry about if you drink soft drinks now and then,” Branca said.