Of Silvia Turin

New guideline after massive review of studies. Sweeteners (even added natural ones) make people used to sweet tastes and over time increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against the use of sweeteners for weight control. This is the message contained in the new guideline published today. The recommendation includes the category of so-called Nss (Non-sugar sweeteners), which includes: aspartame, acesulfame K, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

No weight benefit The document advises against the use of sweeteners for “weight control”, but also for the “reduction of the risk of non-communicable diseases”, this is because many consumers use sweeteners in the belief that they are useful for avoiding diseases such as diabetes. The WHO note is based on a systematic review of available scientific studies (the 200-page document cites 500 studies), which suggests that “the use of sweeteners (

including those added to so-called “light” drinks, ed

) it does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.

The recommendation, the final result of the WHO work, applies to all people except those already with diabetes and includes precisely (as listed above, ed) «all naturally occurring or modified synthetic non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars present in foods and beverages, whether processed or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages».

Effects also on the risk of diseases I suspect that sweeteners don’t make you lose weight has long since become a solid hypothesis. It would seem a contradiction because they were “invented” to help people control their weight. It happens instead that, in simplistic terms, with their strong sweet taste they induce people (and our body) to continually seek out sweeter and sweeter foods or drinks. It is a proven mechanism: «The receptor system comes saturated with sweet taste – explains Stefano Erzegovesi, Nutritionist and Psychiatrist -: when the body does not find the nutritional equivalent of the perceived taste (sugar) it goes to look for it elsewhere and triggers the hunger for foods with a high glycemic and caloric index. This is why you don’t lose weight.”

There are other negative effects of the consumption of sweeteners: the Israeli Weizmann Institute of Science has shown their ability to alter the intestinal microbiota, worsening bacterial biodiversity and consequently also worsening insulin resistance and glucose tolerance, which are the first risk factors for it development of diabetes 2.

Finally, the same WHO review draws attention to "potential undesirable effects with long-term use of NSS, for example an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and adult mortality».

Mechanism More and more evidence leads us to think that sweeteners produce effects on the body that are quite similar to those of the sugar they replace, with all the related negative consequences. «Those who use the sweetener create an effect that disturbs the metabolic balance – specifies Erzegovesi -: the resulting effect seems similar to that of the metabolic syndromeso they increase chronic inflammation and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Less sweet ever What to do? The solution it’s not going back to sugar and no one proposes it: even sugar creates, in fact, spikes in blood sugar and causes addiction mechanisms in the brain, but above all it makes you fat and obesity causes various types of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

In the words of Francesco Branca, director of the Nutrition and food safety area, WHO suggests: «People must consider other ways to reduce the intake of free sugars, such as consuming foods with natural sugars, such as fruit, or unsweetened foods and drinks. To improve health they should completely reduce the sweet level of the diet, starting to do it early in life».