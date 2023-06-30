“The International Sweeteners Association (ISA) joins global food safety agencies in their confidence in the scientific rigor of the comprehensive food safety analysis of aspartame by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) of the World Health Organization, and looks forward to the full publication of those findings in the coming weeks. ISA has serious concerns about preliminary speculation on the IARC opinion,” WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer , “which could mislead consumers about the safety of aspartame.” Thus, in a note, the ISA takes a position on the news bouncing around in the international press, according to which aspartame could be classified as a possible carcinogen by the IARC.

The IARC is not a food safety body. The World Health Organization’s Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) is currently conducting a comprehensive food safety review of aspartame and no conclusions can be drawn until both reports are published.”

“Aspartame is one of the most studied ingredients in history – says Frances Hunt-Wood, secretary general of the ISA – with more than 90 food safety agencies around the world declaring its safety, including the European Food Authority food safety” EFSA, “which has conducted the most comprehensive safety assessment of aspartame to date”.