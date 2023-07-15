Sunday, July 16, 2023
Sweeteners | Aspartame is safe, says the US Food and Drug Administration

July 15, 2023
The WHO previously announced that it would add the sweetener to the list of potentially cancer-causing foods.

| Updated

of the United States according to the FDA, aspartame is safe to use. The FDA will tell you about it on their website.

The FDA gave its opinion on the matter local time on Friday shortly after the World Health Organization WHO had announced announced that it would define the sweetener as a potentially carcinogenic substance.

According to the FDA, there are “significant flaws” in the studies used by the WHO in its definition.

The agency’s own researchers have concluded that aspartame is safe when it is used at or below the recommended daily dose.

WHO stated earlier this week that the new definition is based on limited research findings. Based on them, the WHO estimates that aspartame may cause liver cell cancer in humans.

IARC, the cancer research organization under WHO Mary Schubauer-Berigan told the media this week that aspartame needs more research.

