Aspartame is one of the most popular sweeteners in the food sector, present in many drinks, and could now be classified as a “possible carcinogen” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization. An ad hoc committee made up of experts from the United Nations and WHO, the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives, is now updating the risk assessment related to aspartame, including also what can be considered an acceptable daily intake. Their results – reports ‘Cnn’ – have not been made public, but could be released on July 14th.

The sweetener aspartame has been examined several times by the FDA, the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, which has always judged it “safe” for the population.