However, studies have shown that sweetened types of coffee contain up to 12 teaspoons of sugar, which is more than the permissible rate on a daily basis.

And the worst kind in this regard is the one to which caramel is added, as a cup of “caramel frappuccino”, for example, contains 48.5 grams of sugar, or the equivalent of 12 teaspoons.

According to the British Health Authority, adults should consume a maximum of 30 grams of sugar per day, about seven teaspoons, and eating more than that can lead to weight gain, which causes a range of health problems.

Stores specialized in preparing coffee are supposed to display the sugar levels in their products, but this is not achieved in most cases.

“Supermarket chains need to take more responsibility and reduce the excessive sugar content in some of their drinks,” said nutritionist Shefali Luth.

The risks of eating too much sugar may lead to many diseases, including: