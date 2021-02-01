The young Toledo striker, Víctor Mollejo, arrives on loan to Real Mallorca until the end of the season. Just turned 20 in January, the player owned by Atlético de Madrid, he was on loan to Getafe where he has barely counted in the azulón team playing only two games and after rescinding his loan contract, Atlético cedes him to Mallorca where he will supposedly have a greater role.

He has been trained in the lower categories of Atlético de Madrid, making his debut in the rojiblanco first team in the 2018-2019 season playing four games with Simeone's team. Last season he was on loan at Deportivo de la Coruña where he played 36 games and scored 6 goals. The new Majorcan player is international with the lower categories of the Spanish National Team and he was one of the components of the U19 National Team that was proclaimed champion of Europe. In the Majorcan team he will wear the number 35.