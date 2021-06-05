Sweet tooth is the new Netflix series that premiered on June 4, 2021. The show has been based on the comic of the same name published by DC Comics, which tells how a series of events wreaks havoc on the world and causes the appearance of babies which are hybrids between humans and animals.

Thus, the reader meets Gus, played by Christian Convery, who is half deer and man, who has lived for a decade until he meets a nomadic man named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Together they travel through different destroyed cities of USA to discover Gus’ origins and Jepperd’s past. However, along the way they will meet allies and enemies.

Sweet tooth comic cover. Photo: DC Comics

Robert Downey Jr, executive producer of the series, spoke about Sweet tooth in an interview conducted by Netflix. The interpreter indicated that the show will not be as dark as the comic.

“The series has an incredible emotional breadth of storytelling. We felt that we could really stick to the themes, but make it a more pleasant place, “said the actor.

Sweet tooth – trailer

Series and movie premieres on Netflix in June 2021

Sweet tooth (June 4)

Feel good: season 2 (June 4)

Lupine. Part 2 (June 11)

Elite: short stories (Guzmán, Caye and Rebe – June 14) (Nadia and Guzmán – June 15) (Ander, Omar and Alexis – June 16) (Carla and Samuel – June 17)

Workin ‘moms: season 5 (June 15)

Black summer: season 2 (June 17)

Playing with Fire: Season 2 (June 23)

Sex / Life (June 25)

Black lightning: season 4 (June 29)

Love: season 2 (no release date to be confirmed).