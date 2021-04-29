Sweet tooth, the comic created by Jeff Lemire, made a huge impression on readers for its fantastic cut and life lessons. Twelve years after its launch, Netflix will premiere a series that will adapt the comic published under the Vertigo label of DC Comics.

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan were hired as executive producers on the project. This promises to give something to talk about once it is available in the platform’s catalog. In order to liven up the wait, the service has already launched the trailer for the show.

Check out the first trailer for Sweet Tooth here

The series is set in a mostly rural post-apocalyptic environment where some creatures are human / animal hybrids. The protagonist is Gus, a half-deer boy who leaves his home to discover the world and his destiny.

The first season will feature a total of eight episodes that would bring the best arcs of the comic to the screen: out of the deep woods, in captivity, armies of animals, endangered species, unnatural habitats and wild game.

Photo: composition / Netflix

On the day of its announcement, users considered that the story had snippets of Bambi, Mad Max and The walking dead, creating more curiosity about the final result. Undoubtedly, one of the most unusual but striking combinations that fiction could offer these dates.

Sweet Tooth – release date

The new bet of Netflix its premiere is scheduled for this June 4. A few days after its premiere, fans of the comic that inspired the series are waiting for its launch, because more deliveries would depend on its success.