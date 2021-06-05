Netflix fans are excited about the newcomer Sweet Tooth, a series inspired by Jeff Lemire’s comics, published by DC Comics’ Vertigo label.

Just hours after its launch, the series produced by Robert Downey Jr. has positioned itself as one of the most viewed streaming, but it has also led viewers to wonder if there will be a second season with its ending published.

Sweet tooth ending explained

During the first eight episodes of Sweet tooth, Gus and Jepperd venture across the United States with the goal of finding the boy’s mother., known as Birdie, and whose last location was Colorado.

While they fail to find her, in episode seven it is revealed that Gus’s mother was actually a scientist and that he was created as part of an experiment. It is further explained that its name is an acronym for Genetic unit series 1, the number suggests that it was only the first modified hybrid. The revelation causes Gus to run away from Big Man.

Later, they gather near a crashed plane at the end of chapter eight. Here we see Gus reconsidering his existence, but Big Man assures him that everything will be fine and that he will do everything possible to help him.

This chapter also explores Jepperd’s past, with a flashback that shows him taking his pregnant wife to the hospital, as the outbreak of the disease worsens. When your baby is born, your worst fears come true: He is a hybrid. He leaves the hospital, but when he returns to the maternity ward, both his wife and son are gone.

Meanwhile, we see Aimee’s efforts to save a group of hybrid children, including Wendy, who are being hunted by General Abbot who wants to experiment on them. Although they manage to flee for a time, they are captured. Those who run with the same luck are Jepperd and Gus.

The boy is interrogated by Aditya Singh, who is fascinated with him, so he asks for another test subject, since he does not want to harm him.

The first season of Sweet tooth ends when Aimee finds Big Man, loads him into her truck, and takes him to safety, promising to help him get the children and Gus back once he’s healed.

Does the end of chapter 8 give way to a season 2 of Sweet tooth?

Yes. Before the last credits of the chapter appear, there is a scene showing a research station in Alaska where a telephone can be heard ringing. One person picks up and is revealed to be Birdie, Gus’s mother / creator.

The caller is Bear, who is equally surprised that someone answered. Before the conversation can go any further, the moment is over. Everything indicates that Birdie will be a key piece for a future second plot.