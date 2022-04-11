Australia.- Although most of us were bald when we were born, apparently a baby was the exception, since when she was born she impressed her parents due to her abundant hair. Pictures of the little girl went viral.

The lucky mother is called 36-year-old Lisa Raynolds, who together with her 40-year-old husband Tom gave birth to Mabel, who has stolen hearts on social networks for her abundant and beautiful hair, despite the fact that she is only a few months old. age.

This beautiful family is originally from Adelaide, Australia and they have mentioned that people think that little Mabel is older due to her abundant and long hair.

“He’s our first baby, so when we had the scans and they told us his hair was showing, we didn’t know it was unusual.”mentioned the family who also revealed that Mabel was never expected to have so much hair as a newborn.

The images of the little girl were shared on social networks, in them you can see how the little girl reacts to her mother’s words, and in other images you can see how her abundant hair is combed.