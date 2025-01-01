Armand Monleon (Igualada, 1987) is a paradigmatic case of the Dakar: the timely reconversion of a promising motorcycle driver to a sought-after car co-pilot. Or, as he prefers to say, “navigator”, the one who charts the course and directs the ship in the right direction. In his case, a Toyota Hilux from the official Gazoo team, to the right of Brazilian Lucas Moraes. One of the strongest couples of the Dakar.

But before getting here, before being one of the copy highest rated, Monleon made his particular journey on two wheels: from being one of the best debutants in history (10th in 2016 at 20 years old) and being designated “the heir of Marc Coma” – of whom he was a disciple – to fall from grace, rejected by KTM…

The success of change

“Getting in the car has been the best decision of my life, for safety and family peace of mind”

–Basically, what happened was that I stopped receiving support from the factory. The last two years on a motorcycle [en el 2018, 14.º, y en el 2019, abandono] I went as a private pilot. I had to find a life in a private structure with clients to be able to compete. That is to say, I did not go to the Dakar with the same tools or kilometers as the rivals. He had no official material or support from KTM and could therefore no longer fight for the title against the officials.





According to Monleon, he lost the support of the Austrian factory due to a “marketing” issue:

–KTM had several options on the table for its official team: a driver from the US, a South American, an Italian and me. And for marketing – after all, they are motivated by selling motorcycles all over the world – they were more interested in a rider from another country. It wasn’t a question of quality, I already showed that I had it.

This is how a brilliant motorcycle career was decapitated.

–Yes, without a doubt. And more like how the Dakar has gone in recent years, with more navigation, my strong point. Without a doubt my wings were clipped when I could have had a fruitful career, but I don’t blame anyone. Over the years you understand how the business works: the Dakar continues to be a showcase for the factories.





Passport to Dakar

Armand Monleon

· Equalized

· 37 years

· Married, three children

· Co-pilot and businessman

· Toyota Gazoo Navigator

· 10th Dakar (6th by car)

Far from sinking, Monleon saw an open door to professional improvement.

–I had a thorn in my side, but over the years I have seen that getting into cars has been the best decision of my life. In terms of danger, security, peace of mind for my family…

He made the change when he returned from his last Dakar on a motorcycle, in January 2019.

–The last two Dakars on a motorcycle I didn’t enjoy a single stage: I changed my mindset when I started having a family. I had my first child in 2017. That mentally is a brake. It changed my life. To the Dakar, on a motorcycle, you have to go without fear. There is a time when you must put the result before everything, before your safety. You have to give it your all, and here the level of risk is very high. It can be seen in the statistics: 53% of the pilots who fight to be ahead go by helicopter. And I, at the time of having to change pace, to take a risk, had a brake. He told me: “Armand, you have to come home, the child is waiting for you.”

When he returned from Dakar 2019, he learned to be a navigator with Gerard Farrés, who signed him to compete in the 2020 edition with an SSV, and he discovered a world full of possibilities.

–What makes me vibrate is navigation. More than driving a car. The pilot has an inhuman level of stress all year round, between sponsorships, meetings… and the good navigator is in great demand. And there is little supply. There are many co-pilots, but navigators who know how to sing the notes and make you go quickly to hunt the waypoints there are few. And many of us come from motorcycles. Most are ahead.

Monleon in December 2016, in his time as a motorcycle racer XAVIER GÓMEZ / ARCHIVE

In his new life as a sailor, what he values ​​most is tranquility, in every sense.

–Safety, compared to motorcycles, is higher, and so is the responsibility. Me puts have so much responsibility. A mistake can cause you to eat a danger or make a bad result.

And, besides, they are very well paid. Better than on motorcycles.

–Yes, much better. And a biker’s career is very short, and most likely you will end up injured. Look at them all: Price, Walkner, Quintanilla… There are few who walk straight.

Now, Armand, with a driving company that takes eight pilots to the Dakar, could live alone as a co-pilot.

As an official Toyota co-driver, he competes in the World Rally-Raids, where he has been third, and the Dakar. This year the goal is to make the podium and fight for victory against the Dacias and the Fords.

in the suitcase

Many books, zero amulets

Armand Monleon’s suitcase cannot miss a couple of reading books “that have nothing to do with motorsport.” For this edition the Igualada co-pilot has chosen The art of war, Think clearly and Find your ikigaipersonal growth. And, because he is so methodical and organized, Monleon also carries the Dakar protocol manuals, on how to act in cases of loss, mechanics, and competition. Amulets, none. “I am zero superstitious,” he says.

