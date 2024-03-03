The film preservation group Kineko Video restored the film, releasing it on YouTube completely free, where you can watch it in 4K with English subtitles. Previously Sweet Home had already ended up on YouTube, but in 360p, in a version ripped from a video cassette. The Kineko version, however, is taken from LaserDisc and the subtitles have been completely retranslated.

Sweet Home is a 1989 film directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Cure, Pulse and Creepy) which inspired many horror videogames, among which the best known is certainly Resident Evil which was initially supposed to be a remake of the film's official video game, released for the NES.

Haunted mansions

Sweet Home is a supernatural horror set in a cursed mansion located deep in the woods. It tells the story of a film crew visiting the abandoned house of artist Ichiro Mamiya, filled with the author's works. Unfortunately it is also haunted by the spirit of his wife, who does not look kindly on visitors and tends to tear them to pieces in the most brutal ways.

Watch it if you are not particularly sensitive, because you will recognize many elements present in the first Resident Evil.

If you're interested, the NES video game was also translated into English by the amateur group TheSiege. The translation patch has reached version 2.0. By searching you can find the game with the patch already applied.