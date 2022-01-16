WHow to start a life as a couple as romantically as possible has been known in Hollywood for a long time. Actor Josh Dushamel made the most recent proposal to Audra Mari, who is now engaged to him, on a beach: “She found the message in a bottle that washed up on the shore and said YES,” reports the image-Newspaper. We are impressed by the effort that Dushamel allegedly made: Did he calculate the sea currents in such a way that the message did not reach any other woman? Did he lead Mari to the exact spot where the flotsam would arrive? In Gala the matter is of course more mundane: Mari “discovered the question of all questions in a message in a bottle he had placed in the sand”. We’re not that impressed anymore, and Dushamel is probably one of those people who quickly pull out the engagement ring hidden in the piece of cake themselves so that their sweetheart can actually find it. At least she can’t swallow him like that.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The gossip newspapers would be only too happy to uncover hidden things with Helene Fischer, who absolutely does not want to present her newborn child. Defiantly promises leisure week nevertheless “The first photos of baby happiness” and writes on its cover: “The birth was so exciting”. But then, like elsewhere, the magazine only contains “symbolic images” of any children’s room and any babies (“Your little girl could look just as cute”) and, logically, no details about the birth. Very similar to leisure revue and her headline “Dramatic Birth! How is the baby now? The “real drama” for leisure revue is this: “Helene’s constant effort not to let anything get out seemed almost cramped.” And “withdraw completely” from the public, “she can’t do that to her child in the long run”. That means: She can tell us that leisure revue don’t do. You want to hand out tissues.

divided society

Colorful in turn addresses the question of whether Fischer had a home birth, because this also “divides”, goodness, “society”. In addition to the argument about compulsory vaccination, can our country also tolerate one about home births? In Colorful midwife Isabelle Tauscher says: “A home birth is like a protected space – with the same people and just as intimate as the child was born.” We would think and actually hope that when the child “was born ‘ is, only Fischer and her partner were present – and there were no specially trained people around them to join forces to ensure a happy ending if necessary.



Cuckoo, it’s me: Today, however, Helene Fischer is keeping a low profile.

:



Image: dpa



Harry and Meghan could soon try their luck elsewhere, because loud Colorful Do you want to sell your “12.4 million euro property in Montecito” again? As the couple apparently only now noticed, the villa is in a “high-risk zone for major fires and mudslides” and “brown bears regularly roam the neighborhood.” Knows another reason for moving image: “The Sussexes are convinced of the power of bad vibes.” But shouldn’t that also deter the brown bears?

Perplexed universe

Actress Ursula Karven believes in good vibes: “She ordered her husband from Universum, she is convinced,” writes Colorful. Karven himself explains how such an order works: “The universe doesn’t understand the sentence ‘I want to be happy’. You have to say exactly what you want!” We would have thought the universe was a bit smarter.

Not with the help of the universe, but through social media, he met his girlfriend Sky du Mont Colorful according to recently said: “I definitely don’t want to get back together with a woman who is 30 years younger than me.” It worked: Du Mont is 74, his new one is 52, that’s only 22 years between them.

Du Mont’s colleague Tina Ruland is currently partnerless Gala opposite as follows: “I no longer have any stress factor at home.” She should have enough of that in the jungle camp, where she is now drawn to. Ruland says of her 17-year-old son: “I had to promise him not to be embarrassed under any circumstances.” That might be difficult, as seventeen-year-olds are already embarrassed by their parents sitting silently at their desks.

But the titles are super cool image missed by their editors: After the “Finanz-Diva” there is now also the “image-Electricity Sheriff”, who is supposed to target climate policy. We’re already looking forward to the “Pension Avenger” and especially to the “Gender Gendarme” who will eliminate evil insiders and asterisks.

How to eliminate a failed marriage, that has aloud The new demonstrated a television starlet that has undoubtedly learned from Hollywood: “On New Year’s Eve, Melanie Müller launched a rocket to which her wedding ring was attached.”