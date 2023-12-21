Sweet Dreams no longer has a chance of winning an Oscar. The film by director and screenwriter Ena Sendijarević, starring Renée Soutendijk, was the Dutch entry in the International Feature Film category, but was not included in the shortlist published on Thursday. The EO documentary Buurman Abdi by Dutch director Douwe Dijkstra also did not make the shortlist. The shortlists contain all films that have a chance of being nominated for the prestigious film awards.

