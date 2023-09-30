Bishop Charles Manuel Grace was once one of the richest black men in America. The Cape Verdean migrant traveled to the US in the early 1900s with just $7 in his pocket, quickly becoming a celebrated bishop with a fortune of $25 million. An exceptional case of The American Dream, the Cape Verdean podcast maker Marcy DePina, also sketches, especially during segregation. Yet the name ‘Sweet Daddy Grace’ is known to few. In fact, DePina’s family, who may be related to the bishop, are smearing his name. But why? DePina delves into the history of Sweet Daddy Grace, the Cape Verdean migration, and her own.

