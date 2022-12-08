gastrohistory
In addition to lending us words like jam, the neighboring country shared with us its confectionery tradition
Portugal is that neighbor who never bothers you, always says good morning at the gate and if necessary lends you half a dozen eggs, but whose name we can’t remember. The one from 5th A, that one so nice and at the same time so invisible. To share with them the peninsula, 1,200 kilometers of border and a more than understandable portuñol (you try
#Sweet #connections #Spain #Portugal
Leave a Reply