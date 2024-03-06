The launch of the campaign Kickstarter Of Sweet Cherry Pie VS Evil is upon us: in fact the succulent branded role-playing game Aces Games it will be supportable via the well-known crowdfunding site starting from tomorrow March 7th 2024 at 5pm.

It is a very particular title set on an island called Nomniawhere practically everything, from the characters to the setting, from equipment to statistics, it will have to do with sweets!

The Kickstarter campaign will feature many attached products, such as the Corebookthe Gummy LandingThe adventure cookbook, Brothers in Oven on tablets and much more to be revealed tomorrow.

It doesn't end here, because if you want to try this Sweet fantasy RPG previewed via a free quickstart. If you want to already be found with “your hands in the dough” and be ready to support the project, you can sign up to bookmarkor visit from tomorrow the Kickstarter page.