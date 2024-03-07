Among role players it is impossible not to bring it to the table snacks, sweets and something to nibble on between rolls of the dice, and yet I bet you've never before thought about play in the shoes of those sweets. Welcome to Nomnia Island! Are you ready to fight the Malegola in Sweet Cherry Pie VS Evil?

A crisp setting

First of the Warries

In this role-playing game you will dress the ingredients of the Warriesspecial Names who use their skills to fight the Malegola. Each Warrie will have 5 stats viz Yeast (Combativeness), Butter (Readiness), Egg (Resistence), Sugar (Wisdom) e Milk (Willpower), which will define both the character's specifications and the number of activities you can do related to this characteristic in the game system.

In addition to this, you will have to choose your own Motto, Guy And Lineage (Race and Class), equipment, a Secret Ingredient (which can be activated when you spend characteristic points, called Fragments) and the Sealsa system for managing critics and original and interesting level up.

The choice will therefore be up to you: understanding whether you are Forniani (therefore baked) or Frostini (made up of layers) will define what type of character you will play, while the equipment will ultimately close your character.

Geography of calories

The game world proposed inside Sweet Cherry Pie VS Evil is brilliant: in the center you will find the Sweetheart, surrounded by the Large Frame and the Vallutata.

Each setting will recall the concept of the game in an ingenious way: sail the Mar Mellato, discover the dangers of the Paluduova and visit the fantastic Fornontagne. But above all, have fun finding all the correlations between names and characteristics, one of the funniest things in this game.

There lore then he will offer you a truly intriguing incipit: emerging from who knows what evil oven, the Malegola are creatures with black (almost burnt) bodies, with the sole purpose of devouring the Nomni.

Which country you go, whatever measuring spoon you find

The right doses

The game is based completely on opening the pages of the manual itself: by first choosing to open left or right, and then one of the four sides of the page, the player will be able to have a clear result of the “shot” made. Whether it is necessary for the test (in that case we will have the textual result) or the damage to an enemy (classified with classic modifiers), we will be able to see the result easily. If you don't have one, don't worry, you can use an 8-sided die to replace it.

L'share economyvery simplified and suitable for every type of player, will therefore take advantage of the ingredient fragments to be spent to vary the results, with the possibility of also using equivalent ingredients (in larger doses) for certain actions.

A fast system, simple but he still manages to differentiate: in fact, in the game, having 5 different statistics, the choice on how to act will be so diversified as to be well proposed. To all this we then add the aforementioned Garnish: your character will have a number of your choiceonly one, from 1 to 9, and when you open the pages, if the unit is the same, you will have made a critical “roll”, you will color a dot and move on. Once you have completed the series of dots, you can add an extra ingredient fragment to the ceiling.

Sugar pop culture

In short, once you have chosen your dessert, the plating (the equipment) and set off on the adventure, Sweet Cherry Pie VS Evil is a delightful game in many ways. The way he plays with i references to pop culturestarting from the quotes scattered throughout the manual, up to the names given to the locations, is something exceptional.

Find yourself a phrase of Sylvester Torronegreat veteran Warrie ready to convince us that it is not important how much you hit but how much you can resist and maintain the stuffing, he is a type of comedy that role-players will surely love, and we are convinced that you too will be able to come up with great ideas about all this.

Last but not least, The Manual of Sweet Cherry Pie VS Evil it gives us many delicious artworka well-thought-out structure, and lots of details, almost as if they were part of a 10-tier wedding cake which in each part tells you something different, studded with chocolate chips such as the various goodies that we told you about.

Among other things, we are talking about a very convenient manual to use, which thanks to its format A5 it is easy both to browse and to place on the table while playing. We also remember that, also acting as a “dice”, it is advised have more than one on hand.

Today it finally starts Kickstarterwhich will not only include the basic manual (which we talked about in this review, but many other additions to discover (which we leave you at this link).