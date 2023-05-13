What sounds like a fairy tale starts like this when at a hunting party in February 2004, the Danish-German businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein impresses the Spanish king Juan Carlos I with her knowledge of guns. The two start an affair that leads to Diana -like proportions is dished out in the press and the married king becomes fatal. Podcast host Mishel Prada talks so smoothly that you almost expect her to close every episode with the typical ‘xoxo’ from drama series Gossip girl. Yet it never gets too much, thanks to Corinna’s central perspective. So you’re glued to your headphones until the last minute, for a short history of the Spanish monarchy.

Corina and the King History Eight 40-minute episodes.