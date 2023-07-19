Stigmatization, impunity, forced displacement, hate speech, trafficking in women and girls, rupture of the social fabric. Pain.

That is what continues to generate sexual violence in the world, in the midst of armed conflicts. In Africa, Eastern Europe or Latin America. The same invisible crime, the same collective tragedy that neither States nor societies have wanted to appropriate to stop it, considering that it leaves thousands of victims every year.

The report of the Special Representative for the Prevention of Sexual Violence of the United Nations, Pramila Patten, sets off the alarms for the third consecutive year about this barbarity that continues to feed on the war.

While it is true that there are countries that deserve special attention such as Afghanistan, Mali, Sudan, Myanmar and Ukraine, there are places that are a ticking time bomb because rape is disguised and almost swept under the rug.

In America, a continent that has always felt far from the warlike horrors of the Middle East or North and Central Africa, what happened and continues to happen in Haiti, Colombia or Mexico, should awaken a collective awareness about the use of the body of women and girls as a weapon of war.

The UN report places special emphasis on how entire communities are destabilized through the humiliation and stigma generated by sexual violence. And, even worse, how impunity perpetuates these illegal actions.

Added to these nefarious ingredients is something created to connect humanity and close inequality gaps: the digital universe. What could provide opportunity tools for millions of women and girls, from remote communities and regions, became a counterweight that disadvantages them. The disproportion of those who manage to access digital tools that allow access to secure information, health support networks, care protocols in risk situations and basic or intermediate level education that improves the quality of life is becoming more and more widespread.

Indeed, we are not far from that. In Latin America, digital tools are the most desired by human trafficking organizations to trade with girls and adolescents. Those who manage to access these run the risk of falling into this digital violence that in turn fuels sexual violence.

At the same time, the region’s governments continue to fail to put connectivity priorities first for ethnic groups, rural and peasant women, and youth from peripheral neighborhoods in third-level cities.

From the entire Pacific region, in South America, to the Caribbean in Central America, the different conflicts marked by drug trafficking and the political interests of each country have left addressing sexual violence derived from these confrontations in the last line of priorities.

You don’t even want to admit that it exists.

Nobody talks about the violations recorded on the long journey made by migrants of all origins and nationalities, in the Darién Gap, the border between Colombia and Panama. Thousands, daily, try to cross an entire continent to reach the United States.

Nobody talks about the violations, at all levels, covered by the veil of the dictatorships of Venezuela and Nicaragua. Many of them, as victim support groups have managed to document, are committed by state security forces.

No one talks about the surviving women and girls and those who did not survive, branded, like cattle, by the criminals of the Mexican drug cartels. His power and his wickedness crossed the Aztec country and spread through El Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia. They permeated to the safety of Paraguay and Argentina.

More information

And Haiti. It does not even register in the news of the region. Crimes against girls and adolescents, perpetrated by local mafias are the best weapon of persuasion to control the country. There are also women who are part of the bodies of international human rights organizations who are warned of what will happen to them if they cross the border.

The hell of sexual violence is not that far away. It is not when women, who are not more than 20 years old, are sold in Cartagena or Medellín (Colombia) by drug trafficking networks, to the highest bidder, so that they end up in brothels in Alicante, Mallorca, the Canary Islands or Tenerife, Spain. , exploited and dead in life. Or in the elite brothels in Greece and Russia, where kidnapped adolescents from Ukraine or Sudan also arrive.

It seems like a nightmare from which it is impossible to wake up. That is what wars do beyond weapons, the latest generation rifles and missiles. As the report by Rep. Pramila Patten puts it, “rape is the reward for gunmen.”

But to say that all is lost would be a fallacy. Acting is an opportunity and it is not necessary to have political or economic power to do so. Journalism itself is the best channel to dissuade. Remembering today, through these lines, that while you are reading this text there is a woman or a girl who is being trafficked or sexually assaulted, should be reason enough to raise your voice. To remain silent is to encourage those who use bodies as weapons. Raising your voice is reminding victims that they are not alone.

Jineth Bedoya is a Colombian journalist and writer, UN global ambassador for the prevention of sexual violence. In 2020, she received the UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.