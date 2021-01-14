A Swedish resident of Almuñécar has been arrested for allegedly mugging somebody using violence, in the P-4 area of ​​town.

This 30-year-old woman, HSA, was arrested along with her 48-year-old partner, JMI on Larache Street, which runs parallel to the Friday-Market Square.

The victim had reported the crime immediately to the police, explaining how the thieves had stolen her handbag, which contained 750 euros in a purse, as well as her bank cards and ID, etc.

The Local Police lost no time in searching the area and surprisingly came across the two individuals on the same street as where the incident took place. Searching the suspects they recovered 720 euros in cash.

The victim, who had to be taken to the medical center with minor injuries to her hands to be treated, identified the suspects as the couple who had mugged her.

The couple where then taken to the police cells at the Guardia Civil post pending an appearance before a judge.

Editorial comment: Los Guiris are getting a bit restless!

