The Swedish TV channel SVT apologized for the program about Ukrainians who received Russian passports

The Swedish TV channel SVT apologized to the audience due to the release of the program “Reportage”, in which it showed the “wrong” story about Ukrainians, writes Dagens Media.

In the video, which was aired on July 28, the residents of Kherson wept with joy and happiness after receiving citizenship passports and becoming Russians. After the release of the report, the management of the TV company received a lot of negative comments, and by August 2, the Observatory Council for Radio and Television of the country recorded 47 complaints about the media. The journalists were accused of spreading “Russian propaganda”.

The footage was filmed by a Reuters film crew. According to them, the correspondents worked freely and filmed whatever they wanted – without strict control from the Russian military. But since the material raised questions, we had to clearly identify the source SVT official statementSwedish TV company

The company responded to the criticism with a joint statement by program editor Judit Ek and program director Charlotta Friborg. They did not explain the content of the report, but specified that they used footage taken by the Reuters news agency in the video. The staff acknowledged that viewers should have better explained what was going on and given a more complete picture.

In particular, it was not explained how many residents of Kherson decided to become Russian citizens, or what pushed them to do so, or what is behind the Russian strategy of issuing passports. Should have given viewers more context. SVT official statementSwedish TV company

Took control

Russia has been conducting a special military operation since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced its beginning in his address to the nation. The main goal is to protect people who are subjected to bullying and genocide in the Donbass.

On March 14, the Russian military took control of the entire Kherson region during a special military operation in Ukraine.

Later, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Zhuravko said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to “wipe Kherson off the face of the earth.”

Life in the Kherson region

In April, residents of the Kherson region began to pay pensions in rubles. It also became known that the territory will move into the ruble zone. The former head of the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Borodai, assessed this as “a sign that Russia will not leave this area.”

Referendum and passports

On June 7, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the Kherson region, told reporters that a referendum on the subject’s entry into Russia would be held in the region. Answering a question about the timing of its holding, he stressed that there is still a lot of work ahead for people to make a choice “in favor of something good, bright.”

I think that this will most likely be a referendum that will be held on the territory of the Kherson region for self-determination of the Kherson region. And the next stage will be elections, which we will hold directly on the territory of the liberated Kherson region. And there we will continue to work legislatively Kirill StremousovDeputy Head of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kherson Region

The first residents of Kherson received Russian passports on June 11. People massively wanted to issue Russian documents, which caused queues. On June 15, Stremousov reported that more than 10,000 applications for Russian citizenship had been submitted, and the queues were getting “longer and longer.”

Kyiv should forget the Kherson region and never remember, especially in some fantasies that they will return, all this is impossible Kirill StremousovDeputy Head of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kherson Region

The deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region urged Kyiv to forget about the region. He specified that thousands of people received Russian passports, “the process is underway.”