The leadership of the Endesa League, reaching its fourth day, remains at stake this Sunday on two fields, the Bilbao Arena first and Fontajau later. Starting at 12:30, UCAM will try to extend its best start in history by adding a fourth consecutive victory that would equal the record of chained wins since Sito Alonso sits on the bench.

Even counting the losses with a small amount, leaving this box collecting dust could allow it to finish this weekend as co-leader, only tied with one other team. At 6:00 p.m., Girona and Real Madrid, the other undefeated teams, face each other. The whites, by the way, are the next rival of a university team that today plays in Miribilla, as the Bilbao pavilion is popularly known for being the name of the neighborhood in which it is located, the first of two consecutive games away from Murcia.

This is a very special clash for Swedish basketball, since, for the first time in the history of the Endesa League, three players of this nationality will come together on the same floor. The couple that causes havoc at UCAM, Hakanson and Birgander, and the new Bilbao point guard, a former Madrid youth player Melwin Pantzar who, after three years of training in the LEB with Valladolid, is causing a good sensation.

All of them, furthermore, are currently full internationals for Sweden. And there is a fourth, UCAM youth player Will Falk, who will be included in the squad after physical problems arise in his team.

Hakanson and Sito, back



For one of these ambassadors the game will be more special than for the rest, and that is Ludde Hakanson, who spent the last three seasons of his career in Bilbao, to which he gives a score of ten out of ten,” he acknowledged in an interview with newspaper Deia, and to which he explained that, for him, “coming to Murcia is a step forward”, because not only “the economic offer was superior”, but also “there were too many good things not to go.”

With no direct route between the two cities, another former Bilbao player is Sito Alonso, who between 2014 and 2016 led the ‘men in black’. However, the memory is more bittersweet, because, on UCAM’s last visit to Bilbao in the Endesa League last season, the coach heard some cries of “pesetero” that he did not like at all. “No one calls me a pesetero,” he later complained at a press conference. “I have left 115,000 euros to Bilbao Basket.”

That day, Bilbao and Murcia faced each other in a very important duel to improve their limited chances of being in a Copa del Rey from which, in the end, both failed. It took UCAM one more week to run out of mathematical options, while the people of Bilbao endured their sleep a little longer. That day, Hakanson had one of the best games of his career, scoring 25 points and dishing out 11 assists to reach a PIR of 32.

In his physical potential, UCAM is finding one of his powers to exploit so as not to have anyone in front of him. Today, in Bilbao, they will once again seek to impose a high pace of play, as a sign of their own identity, and due to possible fatigue on the part of a rival who had to play the postponement of the second day this past Wednesday in Santiago against Obradoiro, an intense match settled with a Bilbao victory (77-78).

Jaume Ponsarnau’s team started by winning with great authority against Andorra (95-73) and only fell, although clearly, against a Baskonia that made them pay for the broken dishes of Murcia (92-72). With half of the squad continuing from last season, his interior game has many centimeters. Killeya-Jones is a doubt for today due to back problems.