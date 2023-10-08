Swedish street gangs | SVT: The leader of a criminal gang known as “Kurdikettu” has been arrested in Iran

According to SVT, Rawa Majid was arrested on Friday.

“Kurdikatna” the well-known leader of the Foxtrot criminal gang operating in Sweden Rawa Majid has been caught in Iran, says Swedish public broadcasting company SVT citing their sources.

According to SVT, Majid was arrested on Friday. Neither the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the police have confirmed the information to SVT.

The background of the recent violence in Sweden is largely the showdown between Majid and the leader of another criminal gang called Foxtrot.

Majid is the senior manager of Foxtrot. Previously, he was reported to be hiding in Turkey. It has been reported that he receives protection from the police in Turkey.