Sunday, October 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Swedish street gangs | SVT: The leader of a criminal gang known as “Kurdikettu” has been arrested in Iran

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Swedish street gangs | SVT: The leader of a criminal gang known as “Kurdikettu” has been arrested in Iran

Foreign countries|Swedish street gangs

According to SVT, Rawa Majid was arrested on Friday.

“Kurdikatna” the well-known leader of the Foxtrot criminal gang operating in Sweden Rawa Majid has been caught in Iran, says Swedish public broadcasting company SVT citing their sources.

According to SVT, Majid was arrested on Friday. Neither the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the police have confirmed the information to SVT.

The background of the recent violence in Sweden is largely the showdown between Majid and the leader of another criminal gang called Foxtrot.

Majid is the senior manager of Foxtrot. Previously, he was reported to be hiding in Turkey. It has been reported that he receives protection from the police in Turkey.

#Swedish #street #gangs #SVT #leader #criminal #gang #Kurdikettu #arrested #Iran

See also  Someone paid a crazy amount of money for this Peugeot 205 GTI
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alejandro Valverde is not retiring completely

Alejandro Valverde is not retiring completely

Recommended

No Result
View All Result