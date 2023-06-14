FIFA forced players from all teams to undergo a genital examination at the 2011 Women’s World Cup to prove they were women, former Swedish international Nilla Fischer has denounced in her recently published biography. In Jag sa inte ens hälften (I didn’t say half of it), Fischer said FIFA ordered the players to undergo such a test after rumors surfaced that there were men on the Equatorial Guinea roster for Germany 2011. “When I heard about the surprising demand, I fumed. In the middle of a World Cup, the big shots of FIFA want us to show our genitals. They told us not to shave ‘down there’ for the next few days and to show it to the doctor afterwards. No one understands it, but we do what we are told and ask ourselves what is going on,” writes Fischer.

The exam was carried out by a physiotherapist, while the doctor stood on his back, according to the former player, who describes the experience, which was never repeated, as “unpleasant” and “humiliating”. “The way it was done was excessive. I think that was why none of the players have told about it until now. We realized that it would only be talked about. As I write in the book, it was not pleasant at all,” Fischer told Swedish media.

The then doctor of the Swedish women’s team, Mats Börjesson, confirmed what happened, although he assures that it was done before the World Cup and that there was no malicious intent. “FIFA does not do these things in bad faith. The sport has tried to do justice to the girls, so that it is not necessary to train you a lifetime and then you find yourself with something that is an absurd advantage,” Börjesson told the newspaper. aftonbladet alluding to the possible inclusion of camouflaged men in women’s teams.

FIFA, for its part, approved in 2011 the Sexual Identity Verification Regulations applied to all competitions with the aim of “guaranteeing equal conditions for all players”, but without forgetting the “dignity and privacy of the individual”, According to the federation They detail that a staggered process is followed, where the team doctor provides the necessary documents, such as medical history, treatments and levels of sex hormones. But for further examination, only an independent expert from the host country itself could carry it out.

Fischer, 38, was capped 194 times with the Swedish team between 2001 and 2022 and participated in four World Cups and three Olympic Games.

