Eleven people have been charged in Sweden with dumping kilotons of waste at 21 sites, in what prosecutors say is “the country's biggest environmental crime” in 50 years. The public prosecutor and police announced this at a press conference on Thursday, according to Swedish media.

The key to the business is Bella Nilsson, nicknamed the 'Queen of trash', who founded the waste processing company NMT Think Pink in 2012. Trademark: pink garbage bags. That was so noticeable that the Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri named her most promising entrepreneur in 2018. But the success did not last long: two years later, an investigation started into serious environmental crime that she allegedly committed with her now ex-husband Thomas Nilsson. They were arrested – and released a month later – and went bankrupt that same year. An 'environmental advisor' from the company was also arrested when he tried to flee to Malaga under a false identity.

Fires due to waste

Bella – who has since changed her name to Fariba Vancor – and Thomas Nilsson and nine employees are suspected of having processed considerably more waste than is permitted. In addition, they are said to have illegally dumped mountains of waste in fifteen municipalities, causing fires and exposing local residents to toxic substances. During the investigation, harmful amounts of arsenic, dioxins, lead, zinc, copper and petroleum products were found. All suspects deny guilt.

According to chief prosecutor Anders Gustafsson, it is the largest case of the national environmental police ever. “We have been investigating organized waste dumps for several years and this case is exceptional in scale,” notes the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter from his mouth. “The preliminary investigation alone covers 45,000 pages.”

The dumped waste is said to be unsorted construction waste that has been packed in plastic and buried, used as filler material or baled and handed over. According to research by newspaper Gothenburg Posts This amounts to at least 200,000 tons of waste, and probably more because waste is still buried in various places.

The main suspects, the former Nilsson couple and three others, are accused of serious environmental crime. One person is suspected of complicity in a serious environmental crime and five people are suspected of environmental crime. Bella Nilsson's defense argues that the substances could have been in the ground earlier. The lawyer also states that Think Pink was a serious company with the necessary permits and many environmental consultants employed.

Prosecutor Linda Schön said during the press conference that 48,000 tons of waste are stored at one building. “The scary thing about environmental toxins is that we often don't see the effects right away, but the next generation pays the price,” she said.

It is not yet clear when the trial will begin, which is expected to last a few weeks and take place in the Stockholm District Court. 150 witnesses are heard: several people have reported to the police with photos of what they saw.

The fact that the alleged crime takes place in Sweden is painful given the country's green ambitions. The Swedes are very good at recycling and the country is moving towards a 'zero waste'-policy. A large factory for sorting plastic has recently been opened, allowing twice as much plastic to be recycled.

According to the Swedish Waste Management Association, only 1 percent of household waste finds its way to landfills. About 49 percent of household waste is recycled, 50 percent is incinerated in power plants. The heat released is used to generate energy.