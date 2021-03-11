Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel have contracted the coronavirus. This is reported with reference to the royal court. Reuters…

The royals went into quarantine Wednesday, March 10, after the Crown Princess developed cold symptoms. Subsequently, the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Together with their parents, their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, are in quarantine. The family is supervised by an attending physician.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel suffer mild illness and are rated as good. The Crown Princess’s birthday celebration, which was scheduled to be held in limited form on March 12, has been canceled. The King and Queen of Sweden have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Earlier, the heiress to the Swedish throne spoke about her struggle with anorexia. According to her, the problems began after coming of age, when she began to help the king and participate in public events. Once in the spotlight, the girl began to place ever higher demands on herself. In November 1997, the royal family officially announced that the crown princess was suffering from an eating disorder.

Crown Princess Victoria, 43, is the daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Sylvia. She is the first in line to the throne of Sweden, which is currently held by her father. The princess makes official visits and represents Sweden at public events. In addition, the princess is engaged in peacekeeping activities and provides support to people with disabilities.

On June 19, 2010, she married Daniel Westling. After his marriage, the former fitness instructor received the titles of Prince and Duke of Westergetland.