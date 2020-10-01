R.and ten months after the death of front woman Marie Fredriksson, music lovers can look forward to new music by the Swedish pop duo Roxette. The previously unreleased single “Let Your Heart Dance With Me” will be released on Friday, and a new video will also premiere on YouTube.

It was one of the last songs that Fredriksson and he recorded together in 2016, wrote her band partner Per Gessle in advance on Instagram. It was not finished at the time because the two had the feeling that the song was not needed on the last studio album “Good Karma”. The current result sounds great, he added.

A first short excerpt from the song suggests a light summer pop song. The single is not supposed to be the only work by the duo to be released: a collection entitled “Bag of Trix” and even more unpublished Roxette material is planned for this year.

In addition, Gessle plans to release his own new album on November 6th called “Gammal kärlek rostar aldrig” – translated into German it means something like “Old love never rusts”.

Fredriksson died on December 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. With her Gessle had formed Roxette since the mid-80s and celebrated world successes with songs like “The Look” and “It Must Have Been Love”.