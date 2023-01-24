Swedish politician Paludan, who burned the Koran, threatened to repeat the action near the Russian embassy

Politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, threatened to repeat the action near the building of the Russian embassy. He stated this in a video message posted on his Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

Thus, he commented on the words of the Swedish mixed martial arts fighter of Chechen origin Khamzat Chimaev. Paludan said that the athlete insulted him.

“I think that because he insulted me, the whole of Chechnya should receive a special “greeting” from me in the form of burning [Корана] in front of the Russian embassy, ​​because, as you know, Chechnya is not even a country, it’s just a small part of Russia, a very insignificant part, ”the politician said.

The action of burning the sacred book took place in Stockholm on January 21. It was coordinated with the local authorities and passed in front of the Turkish embassy under police control. In his speech, Paludan, who showed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad, criticized NATO, Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Subsequently, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the action an act of disrespect towards Muslims. Chimaev called the politician a terrorist.