The Swedish Police investigated this Wednesday as an “attempted murder” and “possible terrorist attack” the attack allegedly with a “sharp weapon” by a 20-year-old man on eight people in the center of the town of Vetlanda, 340 kilometers to the south from Stockholm, the capital of the Scandinavian country. The authorities have reported that those attacked are in the hospital, two of them in serious condition, and that they have arrested the attacker, whose identity or motive for the attack has not been revealed. So far there are no deaths to mourn, according to Angélica Israelsson Silfver, spokeswoman for the regional police quoted by the newspaper, told a press conference. Aftonbladet.

Shortly before 3:00 pm on Wednesday, the regional police received several calls from citizens reporting an incident with injuries in the vicinity of the central Bangårdsgatan street, in the town of Vetlanda (13,000 inhabitants). The agents quickly deployed a patrol that took just over 10 minutes to arrive, according to the security forces’ own chronology. The officers used their service weapons and fired at the attacker, who was immediately arrested. This is a 20-year-old man of whom nothing else has emerged, since the investigation continues its course and the police, in a press conference at 8:00 p.m., have thrown little light on the questions. The authorities have not revealed neither the place of residence of the aggressor, nor his nationality, nor if there are minors among the wounded, nor the nature of the murder weapon, other than that it is a “sharp object”, according to a spokesperson by telephone. from the police to this newspaper. The authorities have summoned the media to another press conference to offer more details this Thursday and have announced that they are in close collaboration with Säpo, the Swedish secret services.

Shortly after being shot, the aggressor was arrested and transferred in an ambulance, shot in the leg, according to the agent contacted by EL PAÍS, to the hospital where he will be interrogated, when his health permits. There he remains in police custody. The situation is “under control”, although, according to what the local police Malena Grann said this Wednesday afternoon, five areas of the city near the scene of the events have been cordoned off and classified as “crime scenes” in connection with the research. “The man attacked these eight people at five different points near the Vetlanda station,” the policeman confirmed on the phone.

Due to the scale of the attack, despite the fact that there are no deaths, up to 15 patrols traveled to the scene to cordon off the streets and ask citizens to cooperate and stay away. The Vetlanda train station, which was closed for a few hours, has resumed its services.

Despite the fact that an hour and a half after the attack, the police classified the event as “an assassination attempt” because at that time there were “no suspicions of terrorist crimes,” at 6:47 p.m., after forensic inspections and several interrogations, the The case has been reclassified: “Now the title is a presumed terrorist offense,” says the police on their website. At night, however, there were two avenues of investigation again: murder and terrorist attack.

The Swedish Prime Minister, the Social Democrat Stefan Löfven, has lamented the event. “We respond to these horrific actions with the joint force of society (…) I want to ask everyone to send their thoughts to those affected by violence and to the men and women who work in health, the police and in the municipality who they tend to the wounded and restore security, “said the president, according to the local press.