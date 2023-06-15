Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

In Sweden, climate activists smeared paint on a Monet artwork. Previously, they had taped themselves to the painting in the Swedish National Museum.

Stockholm – Climate activists are currently making headlines around the world. Next to Sticking actions and protests, which also often lead to fisticuffs comes, attacks with color are increasingly on the agenda of the climate groups. Famous works of art also end up in museums again and again – like now in Sweden.

Activists from a climate protest group smeared paint on the protective glass of a painting by Claude Monet at the Swedish National Museum in Stockholm. Two women were arrested in the museum, the Stockholm police said.

Paintings by Monet (1st and 3rd from left), Renoir and Pisarro hang in a room in the Swedish National Museum in Stockholm. Two climate activists smeared paint on the left picture by Claude Monet. © Cecilia Heisse/dpa

Climate protest in Sweden: Activists daub paintings by Monet

Two people left some kind of paint on the artwork and stuck to it, a museum spokeswoman said when asked German press agency with. The painting is now being examined for damage by experts from the museum. The two women are accused of serious damage to property. It is unclear whether other people were involved in the incident.

The climate movement Återställ Våtmarker – which means something like “restore wetlands” – declared itself responsible for the action. She posted a video on Twitter showing two young women holding the painting’s protective glass with one hand and smearing red paint on the glass with the other. Accordingly, the action was directed against Monet’s work “Le Jardin de l’artiste à Giverny”. Like the newspaper quickdraws reported, the French impressionist’s painting usually hangs in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

Climate protest: increasingly frequent actions against prominent works of art

For some time now, climate activists have been using high-profile campaigns to draw attention to the need to step up the fight against the climate crisis. Their actions are often directed against prominent works of art.

Last year, climate activists attacked a Van Gogh painting on display in Italy’s capital, Rome. However, the artwork was reportedly unharmed in the vegetable soup attack. There has also been a climate protest in a museum in London. Two women poured tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the National Gallery. (hg/dpa)