Swedish parliament passes censure motion and overthrows Löfven government

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks after no-confidence vote in parliament in Stockholm, June 21| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDERS WIKLUND

The Swedish government was toppled on Monday 21 after Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Löfven lost a motion of censure, which left him with the choice to resign or call early elections. 181 deputies voted in favor of the motion, six more than half of the total number of seats in the Chamber, the minimum required. At a press conference held after the vote, Löfven announced that he will use the one-week period to decide whether to present his minority government’s resignation or call early elections.

Löfven last week lost the support of the country’s Left Party, needed by his coalition to govern, over proposals to drop rent controls on new construction. The bills would allow newly built homeowners to charge tenants’ market rates, angering the Left Party, which wants to maintain the current rent system established by collective bargaining agreements between tenant and landlord associations.

Lofven’s center-left minority government was formed in early 2019, after four months of political stalemate following a 2018 election that did not produce a clear winner. The general elections scheduled for September next year will take place as planned anyway.

This was the first time in history that a Swedish government has lost a vote of confidence in Parliament. The motion was supported by the three right-wing opposition forces – Conservatives, Right and Christian Democrats – and the Left Party, an eventual ally of Löfven, but which demanded the withdrawal of a rent bill reform to maintain support. to the Executive. Löfven criticized the Left Party for not wanting to negotiate a last-minute offer, although he stressed that this political force continues to prefer him as prime minister.