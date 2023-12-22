Swedish Army Lieutenant Colonel Joakim Paasikivi, who as an expert in local media promised victory for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in 2023, “changed his mind” and discarded his optimism, the publication reported Samnytt.

It is noted that “almost every evening” Paasikivi confidently promised in television programs that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would win the Ukrainian conflict. As the publication emphasized, against the backdrop of the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive, even the biggest “pro-Ukrainian optimist” began to doubt the capabilities of Kyiv.

Samnytt journalists pointed out that in a recent interview with the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, Paasikivi said that “now everything looks worse.” At the same time, he does not regret that, as the most frequently used military expert in the Swedish media, he allowed his own hopes to brighten up his assessment of Ukraine’s prospects. Paasikivi said he wanted to give “good news” to the Swedish people.

Earlier, on December 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that a disappointing and unambiguous situation had arisen for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as they were suffering setbacks on the battlefield.

On December 19, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during an extended meeting of the department’s board, announced that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the special operation exceeded 383 thousand military personnel killed and wounded. During the entire counteroffensive, launched on June 4, the Kiev regime lost 159 thousand military personnel, 121 aircraft, 23 helicopters, 766 tanks and 2,348 armored vehicles of various classes, the head of the Ministry of Defense specified.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering significant losses and had already spent their reserves, “trying to show the owner results.” In addition, the head of state pointed out the collapsed myth about the invulnerability of Western military equipment.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.