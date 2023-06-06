Swedish National Day | Sweden’s identity is so strong that it doesn’t have to mean anything

Stockholm

Swedish the identity is so strong that it can withstand even hard knocks.

It seems to withstand bombings and gang shootings.

It can withstand drastic changes in political direction.

It seems to be able to withstand being humiliated in front of Turkey as well.

It lasts even when Greta Thunberg says that being Swedish means almost nothing to him.

Today, Tuesday, Sweden celebrates its national day. It is a special jubilee year, because on Tuesday it has been 500 years since the king was celebrated in Sweden Kustaa Vaasa coronation.

In 1523, Sweden left the Kalmar Union formed with Norway and Denmark and began to develop into an independent nation-state. At that time, the area of ​​Finland was still part of Sweden, until in 1809 Sweden lost Finland to Russia.

But what is 500-year-old Sweden like?

Västerlånggatan, which runs through Stockholm’s Old Town, is popular with tourists.

At least Sweden seems safe.

The fact that you can come across an international celebrity in the middle of the city, who can be approached without any other measures or body checks, speaks for itself.

It’s Friday, and there’s a demonstration going on, which has been going on for 250 weeks and has grown into an international phenomenon. Greta Thunberg started her protest here next to the Swedish parliament building five years ago, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

And that’s where Thunberg, 20, stands, next to other young people who demand stronger action from Sweden and other countries of the world to stop climate change.

Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg is one of the leading figures of modern Sweden. Polarizing personal brand, climate activist, known around the world.

For Thunberg and other young people, it comes as a small surprise that Sweden is now turning 500 years old. They are not interested in the national day.

“Maybe it says something that we didn’t even know,” says Thunberg.

He continues that Swedishness and Swedish identity do not mean much to him. However, Thunberg gives her own definition of Swedishness.

Swedishness is moderation, humility and ordinary averageness. It is summed up in a word lagomsays Thunberg.

Swedishness is also defined by Jande’s law, Thunberg says: no one should think they are better than others.

That’s it is swedish? Don’t think too much of yourself.

Another figurehead of modern Sweden is a football player Zlatan Ibrahimović. An exceptional individual who rose from an immigrant neighborhood to become a world star.

Zlatan doesn’t think about himself too much because he know being the best.

Zlatan, 41, said on Sunday that he will end his football career. On Sunday, Zlatan, who represented the Italian AC Milan, gave a speech at his team’s stadium, when the supporters of the away team started booing him.

Zlatan replied: “Go ahead. Seeing me here will be the highlight of your year.”

It was raining in Milan on Sunday, to which Zlatan commented: “Today even God is sad.”

Sweden’s identity is so flexible that both Zlatan and Greta are suitable as its front images.

Zlatan Ibrahimović said on Sunday that he will end his football career.

Last however, the years have been a time of change for Sweden’s identity.

The Nordic model has been admired around the world. The most admired country in the Nordic countries has long been Sweden, but in recent years, Sweden has appeared in the world more and more often in a negative light.

Sweden’s pandemic treatment has been horrified.

There have been horrified gang shootings.

Kidnappings of children have been horrified.

Wait, kidnappings?

The biggest negative news cycle targeting Sweden is still ongoing, although not much has been written about it in Western countries. Information is spreading in the Arabic-speaking world that the Swedish social authorities are kidnapping Muslim children from their parents and passing them on to Swedish families.

In reality, it is a matter of taking care, but Sweden has not succeeded in stopping the spread of false information. The Swedish authorities believe that the background is a systematic disinformation campaign directed against Sweden. It has already raised the threat of terrorism against Sweden.

Many Arabic-speaking people living in Sweden also follow Arabic-language media instead of Swedish news media. About 400,000 people live in Sweden who speak Arabic as their mother tongue.

Despite the renovation, the Swedish Royal Palace is open to tourists. The current year is King Karle XVI Gustav’s 50th year as king. National Day is also celebrated in honor of Sweden’s constitution and form of government. The change that removed the king’s power and increased democracy was hammered through on June 6, 1809.

Immigration and the segregation of immigrants is one of the phenomena that strongly divides Sweden. It is at the center of the definition of Swedish identity, for example for the Sweden Democrats, who have grown into a large party.

About 20 percent of people living in Sweden were born somewhere other than Sweden.

Sweden’s internationality can be seen in many ways. In recent days, there has been discussion in Sweden about graduation parties, the traditions of which include truck rides through cities. Flags of countries other than Sweden have also been waved from the platforms of the cars, which has sparked a discussion about national identity.

The young man waving the Eritrean flag said for Swedish SVT that he wanted to celebrate his parents with a gesture, and he has nothing against Sweden.

“That’s what you want to praise your parents, who have fought their way here from another country, because they wanted us to be as good as possible. We value our parents, where they came from, where we come from,” he said.

Sweden’s right-wing government is now tightening its immigration policy, which will significantly shape the country’s identity and international image.

The right-wing government also shook the country’s image by conspicuously abandoning the “feminist foreign policy”, which had been a source of pride for Sweden.

The Old Town souvenir shop offers, among other things, Swedish fika socks with the theme “Viking and meatballs”.

Perhaps however, the biggest change that shakes Sweden’s identity is related to Finland.

Encouraged by Finland, Sweden decided to give up its more than 200 years of non-alignment. Sweden’s “neutrality” and non-alignment was a central part of Sweden’s identity and enabled the country to stay out of wars.

Even in non-alignment, however, Sweden’s identity showed its flexibility: on paper they were non-aligned, but in secret they sought security guarantees from the United States.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine changed the security policy situation, and now Sweden is waiting to become a member of NATO. The NATO process has required Turkey’s willingness, which would perhaps have been unheard of just a few years ago.

But Sweden can handle that too.

What does being Swedish mean to you?

Åke Larsson

“Swedishness is Swedish summer, herring and new potatoes, mosquitoes. There are now uncertain times in Sweden. All the shootings and crime we have here in Sweden. We hope that a solution will be found, but it looks pretty dark.”

Allgurén by Joel Skar

“Swedishness is a big deal. Sweden is an old country with a rich history. I’ve read genealogy, and my family has lived here for a long time. So it feels important. Swedishness is an identity linked to history, language, people and religion. Globalization is in a certain way a good thing, in a certain way a bad thing. because it can weaken the Swedish identity.”

Tim and Naemi Bentz and son Levi

“We have driven a car from Germany. Sweden is a beautiful northern country. We in Germany see Sweden in a positive light. Good education. Swedes take it easy, at least more relaxed than people in Central Europe,” says Tim Bentz.

“Sweden is a peaceful and beautiful country. The traffic jams are not as bad as in Germany. We admire Swedish people, big names”, says Naemi Bentz.

Isabella Axelsson

“There are a lot of different feelings, and people don’t necessarily agree on much. I would say that the country is not very united. There are those who want to be in NATO and there are those who really don’t want to be in NATO. It creates distraction.”

Husayn Al-Amin

“Sweden means safety. Good country to live in, really safe. I am proud to live here. I have lived here for 40 years. We were welcome in this country. The world has changed, not just Sweden. When everything changes, you have to change. It was a good thing to apply to NATO.”

Birgitta Zetterblom

“At least being Swedish doesn’t mean demonstrations, because this is my first time at a demonstration. We demonstrate against age discrimination. Sweden now has problems with crime. We have taken in too many immigrants and have not taken care of them in the best possible way. Those who have fallen on the criminal path are lost.”