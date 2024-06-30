Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Swedish Foreign Minister Pal Jonson (l.) does not believe that Putin will attack any time soon. © IMAGO (2) / ITAR-TASS / TT (Collage)

Sweden’s Foreign Minister warns that Putin is trying to divide the EU and NATO. The current security environment is the greatest challenge since the end of the Second World War.

Berlin – Sweden is the youngest member of the defence alliance NATOAfter 200 years of neutrality, the country joined the defense alliance in March 2024. Russia would closely monitor how Stockholm would behave in the “aggressive military bloc,” was the threat from Moscow at the time. The Swedish people are not afraid of Russia, emphasized the country’s Foreign Minister, Pal Jonson, in an interview with Picture. At the same time, the minister warned that the Russian President Wladimir Putin the EU and wanted to divide NATO politically.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister warns: “Russia interested in splitting EU and NATO”

Russia has failed in its goal of keeping Sweden out of the defense alliance. Public support for NATO membership remains high in Sweden at almost 70 percent. With a view to a possible re-election of the former US president Donald Trump The minister stressed: “I think we have to prepare ourselves to take on greater responsibility for our own security, and Europe has to be able to take on greater responsibility for its own security.” Trump has repeatedly been critical of NATO in the past. This is not the only reason why the republican as Putin’s preferred candidate.

One of Europe’s biggest problems is that too little has been invested in defence capabilities. The minister was referring to the NATO requirement to spend at least two percent of gross domestic product on defence. However, a large number of countries – including Germany – had not achieved this for many years. Jonson viewed the fact that Berlin had now reached the required quota for the first time in a long time as positive. But this is apparently not enough. “We believe that 2 percent is the lower limit, but not the upper limit. And I expect that all allies will also go beyond 2 percent in the future,” said the 52-year-old to the press conference. Picture.

How Sweden assesses Russia’s military calculations: Putin is ready to “take big risks”

Basically, NATO’s primary goal is to “prevent war and prevent war in Europe,” the minister continued. When asked whether Putin would attack the military alliance, Pal Jonson replied to the Picture: “I think that the Kremlin and Putin himself are aware that they would lose this war. But I believe that Russia is very interested in dividing us politically, both within the EU and within NATO.” A Russian attack is “obviously not imminent.”

Nevertheless, the best way to maintain peace in Europe is to “make NATO strong and focus on deterrence and defense,” says Jonson, because Russia is prepared to “take major political and military risks. […] We must also be aware that Russia has great ambitions to reposition its armed forces.” With these statements, he did not want to spread panic, but rather to sensitize the public to the fact that the current security environment “represents the greatest challenge since the end of the Second World War.”

Sweden concludes controversial military agreement with the USA

Only last week, the Swedish Parliament a controversial agreement on military cooperation with the USA. The agreement allows for a stronger US military presence in Sweden. The agreement creates significantly better conditions for support from the USA in the event of a crisis or war, Swedish Foreign Minister Jonson told the broadcaster SVT said.

Criticism of the military agreement came from, among others, the Left Party’s foreign policy spokesman, Hakan Svenneling. “If Donald Trump becomes president of the United States, this agreement will appear in a completely different light than it does now that Biden is president,” said the politician. It was also criticized that the agreement did not contain any wording on the stationing of nuclear weapons.