From: Andrew Knobloch

Sweden’s King Carl XVI. Gustaf and Queen Silvia in Amman in 2022. © Raad Adayleh/AP/dpa

The operation of the Swedish king Carl XVI. Gustaf went well, reported the Swedish royal family.

Update from February 20, 2:53 p.m.: The Swedish King Carl XVI. Gustaf (76) has had heart surgery. The surgical procedure went according to plan on Monday morning, the monarch is doing well, the Swedish royal family said afterwards. He thanked for all the support and warmth that had been shown to him and also to the Swedish Nursing.

Carl Gustaf, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary of the throne this late summer, underwent surgery in the area of ​​his heart using catheter technology – the court did not announce exactly what had to be done. After the procedure, the king will now need some rest. Upcoming obligations were therefore postponed in advance to a later date in the spring.

Stockholm/Copenhagen – In Scandinavia, royal double worries are wafting around at the moment. Both the Swedish King Carl XVI. Gustaf as well as the Danish Queen Margrethe II have to go under the knife. The independent interventions happen to happen in the same week. In Sweden a heart operation takes place, in Denmark it is an operation on the back. In mid-January, both royals were present side by side at the funeral of Constantine II of Greece in Athens.

Queen Margrethe II (second from left) next to King Carl XVI. Gustaf (right) at the funeral of Constantine II of Greece. © IMAGO/EPP

Charles XVI Gustaf, who was criticized for a heir apparent decision in January, will undergo an operation “in the heart area” next week. As the Swedish royal palace further announced on Tuesday, the personal physician of the 76-year-old monarch recommended the procedure using the so-called keyhole technique, which, thanks to a mini-camera, only requires small incisions. Because of the surgery, the appointments planned for the second half of February by Carl XVI. Gustaf postponed.

King Carl XVI Gustaf has to cancel appointments

“A period of rest is recommended after the procedure,” the palace said. “This means that the planned dates between February 20th and March 3rd will be postponed to a period later in the spring.” Since the king is feeling well, he can complete his official program as planned until the day of his surgery.

Charles XVI Gustaf is celebrating his 50th anniversary of the throne this year. He inherited the Swedish throne in September 1973 after the death of his grandfather Gustaf VI. Adolf mounted. When Carl Gustaf was only nine months old, his father, Prince Gustaf Adolf, died in a plane crash.

Queen Margrethe II before “significant surgery”

The Swedish king is not the only crowned head facing surgery. On February 8, the Danish Royal Palace announced on kongehuset.dk that the 82-year-old Queen Margrethe II had to go to Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s largest hospital, on February 22 for “an important operation” on her back. Margrethe II has been on the Danish throne for 51 years. (ank with AFP material)