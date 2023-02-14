Home page World

Double concern in Scandinavia: Both the Swedish King Carl XVI. Gustaf, as well as the Danish Queen Margrethe II.

Stockholm/Copenhagen – In Scandinavia, royal double worries are wafting around at the moment. Both the Swedish King Carl XVI. Gustaf as well as the Danish Queen Margrethe II have to go under the knife. The independent interventions happen to happen in the same week. In Sweden a heart operation takes place, in Denmark it is an operation on the back. In mid-January, both royals were present side by side at the funeral of Constantine II of Greece in Athens.

Queen Margrethe II (second from left) next to King Carl XVI. Gustaf (right) at the funeral of Constantine II of Greece. © IMAGO/EPP

Charles XVI Gustaf, who was criticized for a heir apparent decision in January, will undergo an operation “in the heart area” next week. As the Swedish royal palace further announced on Tuesday, the personal physician of the 76-year-old monarch recommended the procedure using the so-called keyhole technique, which, thanks to a mini-camera, only requires small incisions. Because of the surgery, the appointments planned for the second half of February by Carl XVI. Gustav postponed.

King Carl XVI Gustaf has to cancel appointments

“A period of rest is recommended after the procedure,” the palace said. “This means that the planned dates between February 20th and March 3rd will be postponed to a period later in the spring.” Since the king is feeling well, he can complete his official program as planned by the day of his surgery.

Charles XVI Gustaf is celebrating his 50th anniversary of the throne this year. He inherited the Swedish throne in September 1973 after the death of his grandfather Gustaf VI. Adolf mounted. When Carl Gustaf was only nine months old, his father, Prince Gustaf Adolf, died in a plane crash.

Queen Margrethe II before “significant surgery”

The Swedish king is not the only crowned head facing surgery. On February 8, the Danish Royal Palace announced on kongehuset.dk that the 82-year-old Queen Margrethe II had to go to Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s largest hospital, on February 22 for “an important operation” on her back. Margrethe II has been on the Danish throne for 51 years. (ank with AFP material)